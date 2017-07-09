Police urge southerners to stay off the roads

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 19:46

Police in the Southern District are urging drivers to stay off the roads tonight if they can possibly do so.

There is a significant amount of black ice in several parts of the District, including Central Otago, Southland and Waitaki.

Police have received reports of several crashes this afternoon where cars have slid off the road and rolled. Fortunately none of the crashes have resulted in serious injury.

If travel is absolutely necessary tonight, please be extremely mindful of the treacherous conditions. Take your time, be patient with other drivers, and keep to an appropriate speed for the conditions.

And if you are caught behind a vehicle that is travelling slowly, please don’t take unnecessary risks to pass them - it’s better to be delayed by 10 minutes than to not get to your destination at all.