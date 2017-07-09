Continued road closure following fatal Kinleith crash

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 20:10

Police expect diversions to remain in place for at least another four hours, following a fatal crash on State Highway One near Kinleith earlier this evening.

The diversions are in place at Humphrey Road and State Highway 30.

One person died and three others were injured in the two vehicle crash, which occurred just before 5pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.