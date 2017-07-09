Bay of Plenty motorists urged to take care

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 21:55

The following can be attributed to Senior Sergeant Fane Troy, Area Manager Road Policing:

Police are urging Bay of Plenty motorists to take special care on the roads overnight, as bad weather hits the region.

The roads are wet following rain today and temperatures are expected to plummet overnight.

Please adjust your driving to the conditions, keep an eye on your speed and maintain your following distances.