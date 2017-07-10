Join the NPDC Hot Topics discussion tomorrow

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 09:44

The first in a regular series of free community discussions with experts will begin tomorrow (Tuesday) when Massey University’s Jonathon Hannon talks about Zero Waste.

The New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) Hot Topics programme of discussions will focus on issues of importance to the future of New Plymouth District. The public are invited to attend and ask questions of the thought-leaders who have been brought in for each topic.

NPDC Infrastructure Manager David Langford says Zero Waste is a key part of the draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP), which is open for public submissions until 5pm this Friday (14 July).

"Jonathon Hannon is from Massey University’s Zero Waste Academy and will be speaking about the theory and practice of Zero Waste and sustainable management of resources," he says.

"We’ll also be talking about the Council’s efforts towards Zero Waste and we’ll be encouraging questions from the audience.

"Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend."

The one-hour NPDC Hot Topics talks will be held at noon and 5pm tomorrow at the Civic Centre of Liardet Street, New Plymouth. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information about the draft WMMP or to make a submission, go to newplymouthnz.com/WastePlan.