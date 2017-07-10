PNCC calls for submissions on its draft Local Alcohol Policy

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 09:48

Palmerston North City Council is seeking public feedback on its draft Local Alcohol Policy.

"The policy is designed to reduce alcohol related harm and keep our city safe, and what we’re proposing is a reduction in maximum trading hours for licensed premises," PNCC Policy Analyst Peter Ridge says.

"For on-licensed premises such as bars, restaurants and cafes this would be 8am to 2am the next day (currently 3am), and for off-licensed premises such as bottle stores, grocery stores and supermarkets this would be 7am to 10pm (currently 11pm). For clubs it would be 8am to midnight (currently 3am)."

Under the new policy, those hours would be further restricted for premises located outside the city’s business zones or near residential areas.

"We also considered including other restrictions around things like location and one-way doors, but there was not enough evidence to justify their inclusion."

Local alcohol policies are made under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, and give Council the power to set local rules for the sale of alcohol in Palmerston North. Anyone with an interest in how alcohol is sold should read the draft Local Alcohol Policy and make a submission.

"It’s particularly important that people make a submission because only those who do so will have the right to appeal our final decision. Even if you think we’ve got the policy about right, you should make a submission so you have the ability to appeal if you want to."

The draft Local Alcohol Policy is available at pncc.govt.nz/consultations and you can make a submission online. Copies of the policy and submission form are also available at the Council’s Customer Service Centre in The Square and the Central and Branch Libraries.

Submissions close on 18 August 2017.