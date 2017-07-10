Signs go up against tree vandalism in Mercury Bay

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 10:24

The signs are out and the message is clear: we won't tolerate the destruction or vandalism of trees on our parks and reserves.

The Mercury Bay Community Board has put on a united front as they watched the planting of a new tree and the erection of a sign on the site where a 70-year-old Norfolk pine was recently removed from Buffalo Beach in Whitianga. It had died after being poisoned.

Less than 1km down the road another sign has just been erected where another tree was intentionally chopped down. Council staff is still investigating both cases to find those responsible for the damage.

"We decided putting up these signs, along with the planting of another tree where one was destroyed, is letting those who commit these acts know that we won't tolerate it, the wider community won't tolerate it and what they are doing won't work - the tree will be replaced," says Mr Kelly.

In the two recent cases in Mercury Bay, the vandalised/poisoned trees have been replaced with two 8-year-old pohutukawa.

Meanwhile the signs, which point out the history behind the tree planting, also ask the public for help if they see acts of vandalism by reporting it to our customer services team by email customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz or phone on 07 868 0200. Several local businessmen are also offering a reward.

The signs will also be going up around the District when necessary, as cases of tree vandalism or destruction are reported.

Taputapuatea Spit planting programme confirmed

A planting and restoration programme for the Taputapuatea Spit, situated alongside Buffalo Beach, has been confirmed.

The programme is a continuation of the Mercury Bay Royal Forest and Bird Society Taputapuatea Spit restoration plan with some minor amendments which include the development of a hoggin path and the removal of some selected trees

The Spit, which is coastal reserve area, has been planted with both native and exotic species of plants and trees and is extremely popular as a walk.

The Royal Forest and Bird Society has been involved in a Restoration Planting Plan, however another group, The Coastal Action Group (made up of property owners and residents), has been recently established with different ideas for managing the Spit. During this time, some trees have been vandalised on the Spit. At its July meeting, the Mercury Bay Community Board settled on a planting/restoration programme which will be:

The continuation of the Mercury Bay Forest and Bird Society Taputapuatea Spit restoration plan with the exception of:

- The aspect related to the retention of all native trees.

- Detail related to the planting of the fore dune area.

- The planting of the foreshore area in native dune plants as part of the Mercury Bay Coastal Erosion Programme and Implementation Plan.

- The removal of some selected trees.

- The development of a hoggin path through the site linking from the Yacht Club area to a new bridge to be built across the Taputapuatea Stream to link with the existing hoggin path.

- The installation of signage that provides and interpretation of the area and the plant species and provides control to ensure users do not cause damage to the planting.

- The retention of the existing grass walking paths in the area.