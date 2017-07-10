Registrations open now for Building Nations 2017

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 10:19

Registrations are now open for Building Nations, New Zealand’s premier infrastructure event.

This year, the Symposium will focus on exploring New Solutions for Infrastructure Challenges, and will be held in Wellington on 26 - 27 October 2017. Register here: https://www.infrastructure.org.nz/Building-Nations

Every year, Building Nations helps set New Zealand’s infrastructure agenda. In six sessions over two days, we will tackle the key issues confronting New Zealand’s public and private sector infrastructure leaders. Is our infrastructure and are our cities resilient enough to cope with emerging pressures? How are we going to fund road, water and other vital services? Can we grow our cities without congestion and housing unaffordability undermining urban liveability? Is our planning statute up to the challenges of the 21st century and can decision makers rise to the challenge?

Building Nations is your opportunity to engage with the sector, discuss the big issues and find out where the industry is heading. Register now to make sure you’re at the top table and up with the play.