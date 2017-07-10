Russell McVeagh works on developing emergency services technology

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 10:34

Announced in May 2017, the Government has established a new system that will provide emergency services with a probable location of a caller when they dial 111 from a mobile phone.

Technology partner Mei Fern Johnson says the firm is proud to have worked with Government on this project of national significance, which will improve public safety and help save lives. Russell McVeagh technology contracting specialists worked with the Government to put in place a set of contracts with Mobile Network Operators and with Emergency Services Providers.

To safeguard callers' personal information and to ensure compliance with the Privacy Act 1993, the Privacy Commissioner amended the Telecommunications Information Privacy Code 2003 to define the boundaries and controls on the use of the new system.

Russell McVeagh's information and privacy specialists supported the team on this work stream as well.

The new caller location system has already made a significant impact in the two months it has been up and running, according to yesterday's release from Police Minister Paula Bennett, Communications Minister Simon Bridges and Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne.