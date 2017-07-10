Violent assault on Pizza delivery worker in Kelston

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 11:15

Yesterday evening at approximately 6.30pm a 47-year-old pizza delivery worker went to an address in Kelman Road, Kelston to deliver an order.

The victim parked his vehicle and as he was getting the pizza out of his boot he was struck by an unknown object to the back of his head.

The victim lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

He was found about 15 minutes later by a member of the public with a serious head injury.

The offender or offenders took off with $20 dollars and the pizza.

Police and Ambulance were called and the victim was taken to Waitakere Hospital but has since been transferred to Auckland Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant says police are now asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to contact police.

"Police staff are absolutely disgusted by this offending.

An innocent member of our community was just doing his job, when he was struck over the head and left there unconscious.

This could have been far more serious had a member of the public not found the victim and called for help."

The victim was using his silver coloured Subaru Impreza.

Police do not know how many people were involved in this incident.

"If you saw anything then please contact Police as soon as possible.

Even if it is something minor, we want to hear about it.

We want to hold whoever is responsible for this crime to account and place them before the courts.

People have a right to go to work and do their job safely without being violently assaulted.

It is simply not good enough and the Waitakere community will not accept it" says Detective Sergeant Farrant.

If you have information which can assist police then please contact Detective John Schieb at Henderson Police Station on 09 839 0600.

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send us a private message on Facebook.