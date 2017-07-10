Last days to enter Tararua’s community heros into local awards

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 12:53

Locals have just a few more days to ensure their favourite voluntary groups are part of the Tararua’s biggest celebration of volunteers. Entries for the TrustPower Tararua District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 21 July and there is more than $5,000 up for grabs.

The TrustPower Tararua District Community Awards, run in partnership with the Tararua District Council, recognise and reward voluntary groups and organisations for the outstanding contribution they make to their community.

The TrustPower Tararua District Community Awards is now in its 13th year. Last year 136 entries for the Community Awards were received.

TrustPower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge believes there are still many groups providing services, activities, support and events in the community and often they are not recognised for the invaluable work they do.

"Volunteers dedicate thousands of hours to the community. We must remember that volunteers fundraise, they build and preserve things and they host events. They coordinate health support groups and they teach new skills and sports and then there are others who will even save your life and property if they need to.

The value of volunteering is immense and irreplaceable. One of the best ways to demonstrate the importance of volunteering to the Tararua community is to ensure these volunteers' contributions are recognised, valued and accounted for. Entering a group for the Community awards will take just two minutes of your time but it will ensure they get the recognition they deserve," says Mrs Partridge.

Anyone can enter a group or organisation for the TrustPower Tararua District Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves. But act now because entries close on Friday 21 July.

The Awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. The category winners receive $500 and runners up take home $250. The Overall Winner receives $1,500 and the opportunity to attend, at no cost, the National Community Awards being held in Queenstown in April 2018. Last year’s Supreme Winner was Ormondville Rail Preservatio Group.

Entry Forms for the TrustPower Community Awards are available from the Council offices or service centre, they can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards, or you can call Community Relations on 0800 87 11 11.

The regional TrustPower Tararua District Community Awards will be presented at a function at on Tuesday 19 September.