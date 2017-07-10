Vandalism at a Kaikohe school

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 13:15

On 9 July an incident of serious vandalism at Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe school was reported to Police.

Police attended the school that evening and found three classrooms had been significantly vandalised between 6-8pm.

Members of the community are disgusted at the level of destruction and a number of images were posted on local Facebook pages by the public.

As a result several family members of the offending youths contacted authorities and they are now assisting us with our enquiries.

Police believe there were five juvenile’s involved all under the age of 14.

Families of the offenders have arrived at the school and have offered to assist with cleaning up the significant damage caused by the youths.

"It’s pleasing to Police that families of these young offenders are holding them to account and making them take responsibilities for their actions. These senseless and destructive acts are devastating to small communities and we praise the families who are trying to do the right thing," said Senior Sergeant Swann.

All of the youths involved will be referred to Youth Aid.