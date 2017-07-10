Delays on Great South Rd, Ngaruawahia, train line closed

|
Motorists are asked to avoid an area around Great South Road, Ngaruawahia following an earlier incident on the train tracks.
The train line is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place around the area.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area north of the intersection where Great South Road intersects with River Road and Kelm Road.
Motorists are thanked in advance for their patience.
