Nelson investigating burglary at Red Cross Service Centre

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 14:31

Nelson Tactical Crime Unit are currently investigating a burglary that occurred at the Red Cross Nelson Service Centre on Parkers Road, Tahunanui over the weekend.

It is believed the burglary occurred sometime between 12pm Saturday 8 July and 12pm Sunday 9 July.

A significant amount of property was taken from the premises, including a large amount of emergency equipment, hand-held radios, generators and a 12-seater Ford Transit van.

A number of tools, which belonged to a contractor who was conducting work on the premises, were also taken.

Police have recovered the van, which was found in Richmond approximately 10km from the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour around the premises, or anyone who remembers seeing the van during this time.

The van is distinctive, and it is described as being white with the Red Cross logo on the side.

Anyone who could assist Police in identifying the offenders or recovering the stolen property is asked to please contact Senior Constable Steve Berkett at the Nelson Police Station on 03 546 3840.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.