Hamilton Police investigating three aggravated robberies from the weekend

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 15:11

Hamilton Police are investigating three aggravated robberies from the weekend which they believe are linked.

The first incident happened on Saturday 8 July at around 2.30pm at the Holland Superette in Fairfiled.

Two males have entered the shop and demanded cigarettes.

The offenders had their faces covered and one was armed with a knife. The pair stole a large quantity of cigarettes and fled in a silver car.

The first offender was described as a teenage male, slim build and slightly taller than 5’5" in height.

He was wearing a black hoodie and had his face covered.

The second offender was also a teenage male, a similar height to the first offender and of solid build.

He was wearing a white cloth over his face, black hoodie and black gumboots.

This offender was carrying a knife that is described as silver and about the length of a marker pen.

On Sunday 9 July at about 8.00am a blue vehicle pulled up outside the Jalaram Superette, Heaphy Terrace, Claudelands. Three offenders entered the shop armed with a crowbar and stole a large quantity of cigarettes and cash. They then left in the same vehicle.

The third incident occurred this morning when three offenders smashed their way into a McDonald’s restaurant on Greenwood Street, Hamilton at around 3am.

A quantity of cash was stolen by the offenders.

Stolen vehicles were used in all three incidents. Given this Police are asking the public to be vigilante with vehicle security in the Claudelands and Fairfield areas.

Please make sure you secure your vehicle and if you see any suspicious activity report it to Police immediately.

"While none of the victims suffered physical injuries in these incidents it would have been a very frightening situation for all of them.

This type of behaviour is not acceptable and we are committed to finding these offenders and holding them to account for their actions," said Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may recognise the people pictured in the CCTV images and their whereabouts.

Police also ask anyone who has been offered cheap cigarettes in recent days to get in touch.

Information can be shared with Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.