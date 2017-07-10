Cold week ahead - MetService

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 15:52

Make the most of today, folks. After today's relatively quiet weather, a cold front moves onto the far south of the South Island tonight, heralding a week of wintry temperatures.

"This front is expected to bring severe weather, affecting many parts of New Zealand from Tuesday to Thursday, including snow, heavy rain and severe gales. This may cause disruption to transport - including to people travelling for the school holidays - as well as stress to livestock. It is also worth noting large swells of 4-5 metres are expected for the south coast of the North Island from Thursday," explained MetService Meteorologist Ciaran Doolin.

On Tuesday, the front moves up the South Island, and is followed by very cold southerlies lingering until Thursday. Snow is expected above 200 metres in the far south and 200-300 metres in Canterbury. There is a Severe Weather Watch in force for snow in many South Island places with 20-30cm, possibly even more, expected to accumulate for Otago and Canterbury high country stations. "Keep an eye on possible snow for the northern motorway of Dunedin, and Banks Peninsula, on Tuesday night and during Wednesday," said Doolin.

As a low develops east of the North Island on Wednesday, expect severe gales, heavy rain and snow for central New Zealand areas, and these are likely to continue into Thursday. Snow continues to fall above 200-300m in the South Island on Wednesday, with sleet or a few flurries possibly lower, with things gradually easing there on Thursday.

On Friday the low moves north, and weather conditions slowly ease.

"This is a significant weather event so people are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts. A Severe Weather Watch is already in force for many places in the South Island and Warnings are likely to be issued in the next day or two," added Doolin.