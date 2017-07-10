North Island road trips tempting Aussies across the ditch

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 15:50

Road trips showing off large parts of the central and upper North Island are the latest adventures to tempt Australians across the ditch.

A partnership between Tourism New Zealand, regional tourism organisations (RTOs) and key trade partners has produced sample itineraries highlighting the attractions centred on and around four main routes. The eight week North Island touring campaign kicks off this week and will feature across digital channels and include extensive out-of-home media placements, with advertising at outdoor spots including bus sides and train stations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Tony Saunders, Tourism New Zealand’s Manager, Australia says: "This is about encouraging Australians to explore more of the North Island, to see different places and to travel in the off-peak months, away from the crowds. It’s a perfect time to enjoy outdoor holiday experiences.

"Australians don’t have the depth of understanding of New Zealand to know the differences between the regions so we have done a lot of the work for them developing sample itineraries to help them plan their journey. We want to show that although New Zealand is just on their doorstep and they can visit any time, there is more to see and do than they think, with activities and experiences that are different to their everyday life."

The four routes being promoted include Twin Coast Discovery Highway between Auckland and Northland, the Pacific Coast Highway taking in the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, the Thermal Explorer Highway through Rotorua, Hamilton and Waikato and the Volcanic Loop around Ruapehu and Lake TaupÅ.

Tourism New Zealand has worked with eight regional tourism organisations to shape up the four sample itineraries. The RTOs involved are: Northland, Auckland, Hamilton--Waikato, Rotorua, TaupÅ, Bay of Plenty, Ruapehu and The Coromandel. The three operators are the Hobbiton Movie Set, THL (Waitomo Caves) and Te Puia. These are the itineraries:

http://www.newzealand.com/au/feature/twin-coast-discovery-in-northland

http://www.newzealand.com/au/feature/pacific-coast-highway-north-island

http://www.newzealand.com/au/feature/thermal-explorer-highway-north-island

http://www.newzealand.com/au/feature/volcanic-loop-highway-north-island

The key trade partners for the campaign are Flight Centre, providing regional product offers and Air New Zealand which will run promotions to boost the campaign.

As part of the campaign, Tourism New Zealand has included a safer driving element providing information that visitors need to know before embarking on road trip in New Zealand. Check out this latest initiative here: http://www.tourismnewzealand.com/news/australians-get-safe-driving-message-as-part-of-new-touring-campaign/