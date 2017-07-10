Community-led school governance working well - NZSTA

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 15:53

Community-led boards of trustees are governing their local schools well, actively improving their governance practices and focussed on the outcomes their schools deliver for students, according to the NZCER national survey of primary and intermediate schools conducted last year.

"Overall, the survey shows that boards of trustees are doing well for their school communities, and at the same time, they’re pretty humble about it," says NZSTA President Lorraine Kerr. "The survey shows that school trustees tend to underestimate their own competence and their contribution to the school, compared to the way principals perceive it," she says.

The survey, conducted every 2 years, shows that school trustees are motivated mainly by wanting to contribute to their community, and just under half were asked to put themselves forward. 44% had previous board experience and over half of them have a university degree.

The survey also confirms that boards of trustees are spending more time on professional development, and that NZSTA is the main source of professional development and practical support for most boards.

"Boards are taking on the message that they need to lift their own performance along with the other parts of the school," Lorraine says. "This is something NZSTA has been promoting actively over recent years, and we believe it’s an important next step.

"The system is evolving. Boards’ approach to their own role is maturing and becoming more professional. NZSTA has a pivotal role in promoting this evolution, and we’re working hard to do that."