Result of controlled purchase operation in Eastern Bay of Plenty

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 15:56

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police are pleased with the result of a controlled purchase operation run last Friday in conjunction with the District Council Liquor Licensing Inspector and the Technical Officer from Toi Te Ora - Public Health.

Volunteers aged between 15 and 17 years old visited licensed premises across the area in an attempt to purchase alcohol.

Premises included supermarkets and bottle stores.

The purpose of running this type of operation is to monitor and enforce the law in relation to the sale and supply of alcohol to minors.

The running of these operations ensures licensed premises have systems in place to ensure the person purchasing is 18 years old or older.

This was a successful operation.

None of the nineteen premises visited sold alcohol to the underage volunteers.

Police in conjunction with our partner agencies will continue to monitor compliance throughout the district.

- Sergeant Shane Tailby, Harm Reduction Officer Eastern Bay of Plenty - Alcohol and Family Violence