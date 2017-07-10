Marine protection forum submissions made public

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 16:01

The South-East Marine Protection Forum has released the 2803 submissions received through its consultation process in late 2016.

The Forum consulted on 20 proposed sites for possible inclusion in a network of marine protected areas from Timaru to Waipapa Point. The submissions received represent a wide range of stakeholders and demonstrate a high level of engagement and public interest.

Forum chair Maree Baker-Galloway says it is important that the views of those who took the time to provide feedback are available to all interested parties.

"We aim to be as transparent as possible. Now everyone who is invested in the outcome can see the wealth of information and opinions we are considering before making our final recommendations."

The Forum has also released an independent Summary of Submissions and an independent Summary of Science Submissions. The documents are intended to make the information more accessible for the Forum and the public. The Forum will refer to the summaries and the original submissions throughout its deliberations.

The submissions and the summaries appear on the Forum website at south-eastmarine.org.nz/yoursay/summary-of-submissions. Private and commercially sensitive information has been removed.

The Department of Conservation and the Ministry for Primary Industries have approved an extension for deliberations until the end of September. The deadline for a final recommendation report to Ministers is under review. The Forum is aiming to complete the report by the end of 2017.