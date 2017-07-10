Name release of deceased in Kawhia Road, Hauturu collision

|
Waikato Police can now release the name of the man who died on Kawhia Road, Hauturu on Saturday 8 July, 2017.
He was 45-year-old Andrew Bruce Stewart of Kawhia.
Police's thoughts are with Mr Stewart's friends and family while the Serious Crash Unit investigation continues.
