New online tool helps connect commuters and travellers

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 15:22

A new online tool launched in Hawke’s Bay today will help connect people so they can carpool, cycle or walking together.

SMART TRAVEL is a free, online tool supported by local councils and transport agencies from all over New Zealand - www.smarttravel.org.nz

Using your departure and destination locations, it matches people with others who share the same schedule and provides suggested routes, locally or to any national destination.

People simply register online or download the app to start linking with other people.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Transport Manager Anne Redgrave says Smart Travel is a great way of linking people wanting to share travel around Hawke’s Bay and further afield.

As a large employer in the region, the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has set up a sub-site for employees of the hospital keen to carpool to work.