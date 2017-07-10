Name release - SH1 collision in Kinleith, near Tokoroa

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 16:35

Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a collision in Kinleith, near Tokoroa on Sunday 9 July, 2017.

She was 27-year-old Kirsten Maree Mann from Napier.

Two people remain in a stable condition at Waikato Hospital.

Another two occupants were discharged from Tokoroa Hospital yesterday evening.

Police’s thoughts are with the friends and family of Ms Mann and those involved.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.