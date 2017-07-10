New children's hospital an outstanding offer - Paul Eagle

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 17:21

A new purpose-built children’s hospital will make a big difference to the families in our region who unfortunately need its service, Acting Wellington Mayor Paul Eagle says.

"The announcement that businessman and philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik will fund, build and then gift the region a new Children’s Hospital is a truly magnificent legacy that will ensure our children get the best care possible locally," Cr Eagle says.

"On behalf of Mayor Justin Lester and the council, I want to thank Mark for his generosity to this city over many, many years.

"We look forward to working with the Capital and Coast District Health Board to ensure the speedy delivery of the facility."

Mr Dunajtschik was continuing a fine tradition of Wellingtonians donating to the construction of a new children’s hospital.

The original Children’s Hospital, completed in 1912, was funded through public donations.