Name release following fatal crash - SH1, Waikouaiti

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 17:40

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a fatal crash on SH1, Waikouaiti shortly before midnight on July 6th 2017.

He was 46-year-old Douglas James Sinclair of Dunedin.

Police's thoughts are with Mr Sinclair's family and friends.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.