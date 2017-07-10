Name release following fatal crash - SH1, Waikouaiti

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a fatal crash on SH1, Waikouaiti shortly before midnight on July 6th 2017.
He was 46-year-old Douglas James Sinclair of Dunedin.
Police's thoughts are with Mr Sinclair's family and friends.
Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.
