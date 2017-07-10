Winners of Westland Community Awards announced

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 20:45

Westland Industrial Heritage Park has taken top honours at Westland’s biggest annual celebration of volunteers, the Trustpower Community Awards.

Voluntary groups from around the region gathered with representatives from Trustpower, Westland District Council and the community at the Beachfront Hotel in Hokitika to hear how two secondary school students and 11 groups are making an impact on their community.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says Westland Industrial Heritage Park stood out for its tenacious approach to community involvement.

"Most people know that the Westland Industrial Heritage Park collects, restores, maintains and showcases examples of the West Coast’s industrial past for locals and visitors to enjoy and learn from. What some people may be surprised to learn, and what really stood out to our judging panel, is that the group’s members are often quiet contributors to a variety of other projects around the district.

Volunteers contribute some 6,000 hours annually to restoration projects and running the park, and are actively involved in many other community endeavours.

In the past 12 months, restoration projects have included the Mirrlees engine used on the Taramakau river dredge, the narrow gauge railway through forest and wetland, and a huge effort to restore the fleet of fire appliances for the Hokitika Volunteer Fire Brigade’s 150th celebrations.

In the interests of their community, members travelled to Ross to set up a 30 metre gold pump for display. They have maintained and repaired equipment for the Hokitika Lions, and attended and supported Lions’ community events.

Last year saw the culmination of several hundred hours of restoration work on the Fordson Rail Tractor and bogies for DOC. The restored unit is now on display at Okarito.

A special effort was made to assist the RSA with its rebuild. New flagpoles were made and the Bofors gun was stripped down for repair.

Over several months, members rebuilt damaged grave surrounds at Stafford Cemetery. Their carpenter’s shop completed a weigh station with Heritage Hokitika. This list goes on and on," says Miss Siely.

For winning the Supreme Award, Westland Industrial Heritage Park received a framed certificate, a trophy, and $1,500 prize money. The group will go on to represent Westland at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards, which take place in Queenstown next April.

Other winners at tonight’s Trustpower Westland Community Awards were:

- Youth Community Spirit

Runner Up - Zara Wyatt, South Westland Area School

Winner - Ellie Pearson, Westland High School

- Heritage and Environment

Runner Up - Ross Community Society Inc.

Winner - Westland Industrial Heritage Park Inc.

- Health and Wellbeing

Commendation - Hokitika Community Patrol

Runner Up - Age Concern Accredited Visiting Service

Winner - Hokitika Westland RSA

- Arts and Culture

Winner - Hokitika Wildfoods Festival

- Sports and Leisure

Runner Up - South Westland Netball Association

Winner - Fox Glacier Community Development Society

- Education and Child/Youth Development

Commendation - Kumara Friends of the School

Runner Up - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westland

Winner - West Coast Riding for the Disabled

- Supreme Winner

Westland Industrial Heritage Park Inc.