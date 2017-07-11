Black ice warning for Queenstown

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 07:20

Queenstown Police are warning motorists to exercise caution on the roads this morning due to black ice.

A shower of rain this morning, which has now frozen, has resulted in black ice across Queenstown with Frankton Road particularly slippery.

Police is aware of one non injury crash in Queesntown already this morning.

Given the late freeze motorists are advised to avoid any unnecessary travel and if you must travel please slow down and drive to the conditions.