Insulation grants now available for Auckland home owners

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 10:06

Aucklanders can now access new grants to pay half the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) says the grants are for home owners with a Community Services Card or for people with a health condition related to cold damp housing and whose incomes are just over Community Services Card level.

Grants are also still available for landlords who have low-income tenants.

EECA spokesman Robert Linterman says about 20,000 grants are available across the country until the end of June next year through the Warm Up New Zealand: Healthy Homes programme.

"It’s first in, first served with these grants. Some people missed out when home owner grants finished last June. There are new home owner grants available so I would advise people to act now to avoid disappointment."

Home owners concerned about their ability to pay half the cost of insulation may be able to add the cost to their rates and pay it back over a number of years, Mr Linterman says.

"Call one of the Warm Up New Zealand: Healthy Homes service providers and have a chat about the options."

More than 75,000 homes in Auckland have been insulated through Warm Up New Zealand since the programme started in 2009, with more than 300,000 homes insulated across the country, he says.

For more information about eligibility and to find service providers, visit www.energywise.govt.nz

Mr Linterman says service providers will also check whether your existing insulation is up to scratch.