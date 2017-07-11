The towns and cities most likely to get snow are...

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 11:25

Everyone is asking us "Will it snow at my place?". This isn't an Antarctic blast so there isn't major polar energy coming in off the ice caps, instead a large high over Australia is helping scoop up cold air from over the Southern Ocean area - this is going to merge with sub-tropical rain (coming in as a wet cold easterly) around Wednesday, Thursday and Friday creating both heavy rain and heavy snow (rain heavy at sea level falling as heavy snow above 200 or 300m).

Sea level snow isn't highly likely at this stage - at least not settling or falling in large amounts. But it is possible that we may see some flurries reaching low levels, or sea level, around Southland, Otago and parts of Canterbury for a time (especially overnight tonight and early Wednesday morning).

Using a combination of reliable data and gut instinct here's our best thinking on where snow is likely, or possible...

Expected to get snow:

Queenstown

Arrowtown

Wanaka

Cromwell

Alexandra

Dunedin (may get snow to sea level for a time)

Gore

Waiouru

Ohakune

National Park

Might get snow:

Eketahuna

Taihape

Ashburton

Christchurch (most likely on the hills, much lower chance in the city centre)

Wellington hilltop suburbs (only a low risk, snow level may be too high)

Remember this isn't a major storm and isn't an Antarctic blast, even if there will be some severe weather - we usually need a few moving parts all lined up in the right places to get snow into our biggest centres at heavy amounts or sea level. Dunedin is the highest candidate for snow out of the main centres for this event.

WeatherWatch.co.nz's focus for this event remains on farmers, growers and travellers for now.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz