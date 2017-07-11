Hospitality the 'mane' event in June card spending - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 11:31

A rise in card spending in the hospitality industry in June 2017 coincided with the start of the British and Irish Lions rugby tour, Stats NZ said today. This included spending at hotels, motels, bars, and restaurants.

When adjusted for seasonal effects, monthly retail card spending was unchanged in June 2017 compared with May 2017.

"Retail spending in the June month was flat because the high hospitality spending was offset by the low fuel prices," business indicators manager Sue Chapman said. "The increased spending on hospitality could be largely a result of the influx of British and Irish Lions fans." The Lions tour kicked off on 3 June and ended on 8 July.

Spending in hospitality rose $23 million (2.4 percent), while fuel spending fell $19 million (3.2 percent) in June 2017 compared with May 2017.

Core retail spending (which excludes the vehicle-related industries) rose 0.8 percent in June 2017, after a 0.3 percent fall in May 2017.

Trends for the total, retail, and core retail series have generally been rising since the series began in October 2002.

In actual terms, retail spending using electronic cards was $4.9 billion in June 2017, up $207 million (4.5 percent) from June 2016.

June 2017 quarterly retail card spending up

When adjusted for seasonal effects, spending in the retail industries rose 0.7 percent in the June 2017 quarter, after a 1.5 percent rise in the March 2017 quarter.

"The rise in retail card spending in the June quarter was driven by an increase in consumables and hospitality spending," Mrs. Chapman said. "However, this increase in retail spending was moderated by a strong decrease in fuel spending."

Spending rose in four of the six retail industries in the June quarter. The largest rise came from the grocery and liquor, or 'consumables' industry, up $105 million (1.9 percent).

Core retail spending (which excludes the vehicle-related industries) rose 1.2 percent in the June quarter, after a 1.2 percent rise in the March 2017 quarter.

In actual terms, retail spending using electronic cards was $14.9 billion in the June 2017 quarter, up $675 million (4.7 percent) from the June 2016 quarter.

Values are only available at the national level, and are not adjusted for price changes.