Name release - Halcombe fatal crash

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 11:36

Police are now in a position to name the two people who died following a crash on Pryces Line in Halcombe, Manawatu on 6 July 2017.

They were 51-year-old Murray John Chandler and 27-year-old Bodene Benjamin Tekaha Hati, from Whanganui.

Police's thoughts are with their families and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit are currently conducting enquiries to determine the circumstance surrounding the crash.