Dyls and Dylz deliver Haier Help to Kiwis in need

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 11:40

Knowing that we’ve all got that odd job on the list that we never seem to be able to find the time or resources to complete, Haier are stepping up this winter and coming to the rescue with Haier Help - practical renovation or handyman assistance to help complete a home, school or community project.

As partner to Three’s The Block NZ, Haier is teaming up with The Block NZ 2016 People's Choice award winners Dylz and Dyls, who will be taking the Haier Help trailer on a week-long roadshow of Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland from 24 July.

The Haier Help trailer made its first stop in Edgecumbe, where the Rangitaiki river burst its’ bank on April 6 this year. Among the casualties were the playground and sandpit of Te Kohanga Reo o Patutaatahi, which were destroyed by the floods and resulting silt.

Haier NZ Marketing Manager Chris Masterson said that as Bay of Plenty boys, Dyls and Dylz were just the blokes for the job.

"Dyls and Dylz were fan favourites last season for their fearless DIY attitude, and now they’re going to apply that same attitude to those odd jobs that we know we need to do, but can’t find the time or money to complete. The Kohanga playground is now sorted, so the kids can return to their play in a fun and safe environment," said Chris Masterson.

Haier is the kitchen and laundry appliance partner of Three’s The Block NZ, and also sponsors the Haier Help in-show challenge, where teams competed for a cash prize to go towards additional labour support.

"This is the fourth year running that we’ve partnered with Three’s The Block NZ and we see this as an opportunity to give back to kiwis and help out in their everyday lives. We hope Haier Help takes the pressure off for busy New Zealanders, that’s what we’re here to do," said Chris Masterson.

The Haier Help roadshow is making three stops after Edgecumbe: Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga. Dylz and Dyls in the Haier Help Trailer will be stopping in Tauranga on 24 July, before heading to Hamilton on 26 July, and then finally in Auckland on 28 July. See Haier’s Facebook page for location details.

Those attending the roadshow will be eligible to receive Haier Help prizes which will consist of: a half day of Dyls and Dylz help to finish an odd job, lunch with Dyls and Dylz at Pita Pit, and an assortment of prizes from Three’s The Block NZ co-sponsors - Honda, Bosch, and Pita Pit.

To register interest in receiving some Haier Help or nominate someone else, you can post on Haier’s Facebook page from Wednesday 12 July, and let them know what needs to be done, then make your way to the Haier Help Roadshow to watch the magic happen!