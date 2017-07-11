Celebrating start of township upgrade

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 11:51

The start of upgrade work planned for Tokomaru Bay was welcomed with a karakia (blessing) yesterday at the War Memorial Cenotaph in Waitangi Street.

Councillors Pat Seymour and Bill Burdett joined community members, Council staff and contractors to mark the start of the long awaited construction with a service and blessing led by Jacqui Ingle.

Councillor Seymour thanked dedicated members of the community, kaumatua and young families, for their patience and participation that led to the development of the township’s plan.

Councillor Seymour said she was very happy to see work would begin this week after a long time in the planning.

Council senior planning advisor Keriana Wilcox-Taylor says staff have been working with whanau from the community over the past year to develop what improvements could be delivered that would enhance the vibrancy of their community spaces.

Local resident Eileen Harrison has been involved in the upgrade planning since the beginning over a year ago.

She says Council staff engaged and really listened to what it was we wanted.

"We were able to see visual examples of what spaces could look like and what could be done within the budget.

"I’m most looking forward to the improvements for children like the playground but also more importantly the safety elements of the road traffic islands and footpaths."

Contractors Fulton Hogan, Playground Creations, JT Contractors and Custom Chrome will complete the upgrades over the next six weeks.

Work includes improvements around the Cenotaph, upgrades to the playground and Skate Park, creating a new BBQ and picnic area, as well as pavement improvements and enhanced entrances to the township.

The new community spaces will be opened with a community event at the end of August.

Councillor Burdett said he was very pleased for the people of Tokomaru.

Community hui at Manutuke and Muriwai are also underway to begin planning township upgrades for next year.