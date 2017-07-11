Police seek footage of street racer incident

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 12:05

Police are investigating the incident involving street racers and a truck driver that occurred on 8 July.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries and police are making enquiries to establish exactly what has occurred and are speaking to witnesses.

Police appreciate the high level of interest in this case however we have a large number of enquires to make and we are particularly interested to obtain video footage from the night.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has further information, especially video footage of the incident and urge them to contact Sergeant David Grant, Counties Manukau Police on (09) 213 9407.

Information may also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin McNaughton, Counties Manukau Police.