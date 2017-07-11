Interislander ferry sailings cancelled as severe weather forecast

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 12:15

Sailings of the Interislander ferries have been cancelled from Wednesday night because of predicted severe weather in Cook Strait, with up to 7-metre-high waves forecast through till Friday morning. The last ferry to sail from Wellington will leave at 5pm on Wednesday, while the last sailing from Picton will depart at 6.45pm.

At this stage freight sailings are expected to resume from Wellington at 6.30am, and 9.05am from Picton on Friday, with the first passenger sailing from Wellington at 9am and from Picton at 10.55am. These resumptions are weather dependent.

Affected passengers and freight customers will be contacted and rescheduled where possible.

"We regret the inconvenience to our customers. We are always striving to deliver the best possible service, but safety is paramount," Interislander General Manager Operations Mark Thompson says.