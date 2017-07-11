Four kakapo make epic journey to Little Barrier Island

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 13:07

Four critically endangered kÄkÄpÅ have been moved to predator-free Hauturu/Little Barrier Island, in the Hauraki Gulf as part of a programme to secure the survival of the flightless native parrot. There are only 153 kÄkÄpÅ in the world and Hauturu plays a key role in the work the Department of Conservation (DOC) is doing, in partnership with national partner Meridian Energy and NgÄi Tahu, to ensure kÄkÄpÅ survives as a species.

The four kÄkÄpÅ were moved from predator-free Whenua Hou/Codfish Island, near Stewart Island, to Hauturu yesterday (Monday July 10). "We now have 14 kÄkÄpÅ on Hauturu. We’ve placed them there as part of a long-term trial to see if they can hatch and raise chicks on the island without human support," says KÄkÄpÅ Recovery Manager Deidre Vercoe.

"Because of its size and the fact it’s predator free, Hauturu holds great potential as a long-term, safe site for a self-sustaining kÄkÄpÅ population. But we need to know if the birds can successfully raise chicks there without our support," says Deidre Vercoe.

Meridian Energy’s General Manager of Retail Neal Barclay says kÄkÄpÅ are a national treasure and Meridian is delighted to be able to contribute to their ongoing conservation. "Meridian is a dedicated guardian of our natural environment. We are proud to work in partnership with DOC to raise awareness of the rare and iconic kÄkÄpÅ and help ensure their survival."

KÄkÄpÅ have been on Hauturu since 2012. They’ve hatched two eggs on the island in that time but have not been able to raise the chicks on their own. "We’ve moved more breeding aged female kÄkÄpÅ onto Hauturu, hoping this will increase nest numbers. We’re seeking more meaningful results about the ability of kÄkÄpÅ to hatch and raise chicks on the island without support," says Deidre Vercoe.

The kÄkÄpÅ released on Hauturu were captured on Whenua Hou before dawn yesterday (Monday July 10) and put in transport boxes. The birds were flown by helicopter to Invercargill Airport, placed in seats on board an Air New Zealand passenger flight and flown to Auckland, via Christchurch. "We’re grateful to Air New Zealand for flying the kÄkÄpÅ almost the length of the country as part of the airline’s conservation partnership agreement with DOC," says Deidre Vercoe.

A helicopter carried the kÄkÄpÅ from Auckland Airport to Hauturu. The birds were handed from NgÄi Tahu to NgÄti Manuhiri during a powhiri on the island. The birds were then released on Hauturu as the sun set, completing their epic journey from Whenua Hou in a single day.