Four kakapo make epic journey to Little Barrier Island

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 13:07

Four critically endangered kākāpō have been moved to predator-free Hauturu/Little Barrier Island, in the Hauraki Gulf as part of a programme to secure the survival of the flightless native parrot. There are only 153 kākāpō in the world and Hauturu plays a key role in the work the Department of Conservation (DOC) is doing, in partnership with national partner Meridian Energy and Ngāi Tahu, to ensure kākāpō survives as a species.

The four kākāpō were moved from predator-free Whenua Hou/Codfish Island, near Stewart Island, to Hauturu yesterday (Monday July 10). "We now have 14 kākāpō on Hauturu. We’ve placed them there as part of a long-term trial to see if they can hatch and raise chicks on the island without human support," says Kākāpō Recovery Manager Deidre Vercoe.

"Because of its size and the fact it’s predator free, Hauturu holds great potential as a long-term, safe site for a self-sustaining kākāpō population. But we need to know if the birds can successfully raise chicks there without our support," says Deidre Vercoe.

Meridian Energy’s General Manager of Retail Neal Barclay says kākāpō are a national treasure and Meridian is delighted to be able to contribute to their ongoing conservation. "Meridian is a dedicated guardian of our natural environment. We are proud to work in partnership with DOC to raise awareness of the rare and iconic kākāpō and help ensure their survival."

Kākāpō have been on Hauturu since 2012. They’ve hatched two eggs on the island in that time but have not been able to raise the chicks on their own. "We’ve moved more breeding aged female kākāpō onto Hauturu, hoping this will increase nest numbers. We’re seeking more meaningful results about the ability of kākāpō to hatch and raise chicks on the island without support," says Deidre Vercoe.

The kākāpō released on Hauturu were captured on Whenua Hou before dawn yesterday (Monday July 10) and put in transport boxes. The birds were flown by helicopter to Invercargill Airport, placed in seats on board an Air New Zealand passenger flight and flown to Auckland, via Christchurch. "We’re grateful to Air New Zealand for flying the kākāpō almost the length of the country as part of the airline’s conservation partnership agreement with DOC," says Deidre Vercoe.

A helicopter carried the kākāpō from Auckland Airport to Hauturu. The birds were handed from Ngāi Tahu to Ngāti Manuhiri during a powhiri on the island. The birds were then released on Hauturu as the sun set, completing their epic journey from Whenua Hou in a single day.