Southbound lanes of SH1 closed by slip at Ngauranga Gorge

All three southbound lanes of State Highway 1 are closed following a slip at Ngauranga Gorge, Wellington.
Two lanes northbound are also closed.
Motorists are urged to avoid SH 1 as there will be long delays on the highway. Alternative routes are possible via Johnsonville or SH 58, then on to SH 2.
Police thank motorists for their patience while the area is stabilised and the area is cleared.
