Police concerned for missing woman

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 13:27

Police have concerns for the welfare of Claudia Corbo De Castro of Uruguay who has not been seen for a number of weeks.

Claudia is 22-years-old and was expected in Culverden at the end of last week to start a new job but did not arrive.

The last reported sighting of Claudia was in Mt Maunganui on 18 June.

Police believe Claudia may be travelling by car and there are concerns for her wellbeing given the length of time she has not been seen for.

Claudia arrived in New Zealand in March and is due to spend 12 months in the country.

Police are asking for Claudia to make contact with Police so we can confirm she is safe and well.

If you have seen Claudia or know of her whereabouts please contact your local Police Station.