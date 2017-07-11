Name released of man found deceased in Ngaruawahia

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are now in a position to name the person who was found deceased on the train tracks near Great South Road, Ngaruawahia.
He was 24-year-old Jayden Paratai Davis.
Police's thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Davis during this difficult time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.