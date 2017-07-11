Blenheim landfill will play a part in stopping oyster parasite spread

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 13:57

The first load of oysters culled from Marlborough Sounds oyster farms to control the parasite Bonamia ostreae is expected to be buried at the Blenheim Bluegums landfill later today.

"We’re taking the oysters in their shells and all the cages, ropes and equipment which have been raised from the farms - all together there’s probably a couple of hundred tonnes of material," says Marlborough District Council Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil. Odour should not be a problem, he said.

"It’s disinfected and sealed before being transported to our landfill where it will be buried as soon as it’s tipped."

"The initial load, due later today, won’t be large and it would be just be the first of further loads," he said.

The removal would occur in stages and was going to be weather-dependent. However, it’s hoped the whole exercise could be completed within two or three weeks, said Mr McNeil.