Political experiment on Rotorua and Taupo students not welcome - PPTA

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 14:17

Rotorua and Taupo teachers are hugely frustrated to hear that a charter school is set open in their rohe next year.

PPTA regional chair, Alex Le Long says, "As Albert Einstein famously said; the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. That’s why we’re so disappointed to hear another two charter schools have been approved."

"Opening charter schools is not going to raise the achievement of our children. It’s not going to close any gaps. It’s not going to level any playing fields. The only thing charter schools do successfully is reward mediocrity by using scarce education money to prop up private owners."

"It just doesn’t make sense, and I fear it’s a case of ideology trumping evidence."

"The evidence shows that innovative education happens best when we work together, and that’s already happening right across Rotorua, Taupo and beyond. The last thing we need is a corporate model of education being imposed on us by an out-of-touch under-secretary in Wellington."

"Our schools, teachers, children and whÄnau don’t want the platitudes of politicians, and we don’t want charters," Le Long says.