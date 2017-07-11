Major delays in western and northern suburbs following Ngauranga slip

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 15:14

Wellington City Council is warning that extensive traffic delays are occurring in the Ngaio, Khandallah, Johnsonville and at Tawa as traffic is diverted away from the Ngauranga Gorge following the landslide early this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to expect slow journeys especially during rush hour - and delay their journeys home or avoid travel if possible. The Council aims to get contractors to do ‘point duty’ at several roundabouts along the ‘back route’ between Ngaio Gorge and Middleton Road between Johnsonville and Tawa.

Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper on Middleton Road in the Churton Park area as at 2pm.