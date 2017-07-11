Chinese presidents visit NZ tertiary education institutes

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 15:00

Twenty-two presidents- from vocational technical colleges in China are in New Zealand for two weeks of leadership training as part of the New Zealand China Vocational Education and Training Model Programme. Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec) is hosting the group this week, following on from a week in Wellington.

The Vocational Education Leadership Programme (VELT), organised and led by Wintec, is sponsored and supported by the Chinese Ministry of Education, the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE) and Education New Zealand. Similar VELT programmes have occurred in the past in Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, the USA and UK. This is the second visit to New Zealand following the inaugural visit last year.

Sino-NZ Model Programme Director, Tony O’Brien says CEAIE’s overseas training programmes play an important part in the development of professional and vocational education in China and are part of the Chinese government’s decision to accelerate the modernisation of its professional and vocational education and training.

He says the leaders will study the New Zealand system and have a particular interest in how New Zealand’s vocational education sector engages with and adapts itself to meet the needs of industry and the wider community.

"This fits with China’s desire to transform its economy from a low cost exporter to a consumption led, high value added manufacturing and services economy."

During their time at WelTec and Wintec, the leaders will learn about all aspects of running a modern vocational institution including strategic planning, industry engagement, curriculum design, development and delivery, student-centred and project-based learning, authentic assessment and quality assurance.

"VELT is an important part of the NZ China Vocational Education and Training Model Programme which has a goal of fostering a deeper relationship between the two countries and developing increased levels of delivery by New Zealand Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) in China," says O’Brien.

"Ultimately, the vision is to establish model institutes of technology in China and to assist the Chinese to educate and train their future workforce."

The leaders will receive presentations from a variety of organisations during their stay including the Ministry of Education, the Industry Training Federation, NZQA, local businesses and senior leaders from Wintec and WelTec. They will visit industry partners as well as experiencing some of New Zealand’s tourism attractions.

-Presidents in this context hold the equivalent status of chief executive positions in New Zealand.