AUSA remains in NZUSA

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 15:34

Auckland University Students’ Association (AUSA) has formally cancelled its resignation from the New Zealand Union of Students’ Association (NZUSA), choosing to retain full membership.

The decision, made by the AUSA Executive at its meeting on the 10th of July, reverses the notice of resignation given by the 2016 Executive. Resignation from NZUSA comes with a notice period of one year, though the 2017 Executive requested an extension to this period in order to more fully consider its position.

AUSA’s decision to withdraw the notice was also influenced by a recent meeting with NZUSA President Jonathan Gee, Executive Director Alistair Shaw, and Victoria Students’ Association President Rory Lenihan-Ikan to discuss the progress NZUSA had made on issues raised by the AUAS Executive.

AUSA President Will Matthews says: ‘When the 2016 Executive gave notice of its resignation, it raised four key issues - NZUSA’s communication, professionalism, effectiveness in working with government, and value for money’.

‘We have engaged with NZUSA over the last year on these issues, and the Executive is really pleased to see some major improvements taking place within NZUSA to address them’.

‘What I’ve been hearing from the Executive, and from University of Auckland students, is that they are keen to see further improvements made, and that they also want to continue the conversation about how much it costs for AUSA to be a member of NZUSA’.

‘Generally, we’re really looking forward to a positive and productive relationship with NZUSA in the future, and we’re happy to be back’.