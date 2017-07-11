Hamilton Police seek stolen vehicle used in robbery

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 15:51

Hamilton Police continue to investigate three aggravated robberies from last weekend which they believe are linked.

The investigation team is seeking to locate a Blue Subaru stationwagon, registration FCG72.

This car was stolen from a Hamilton address and used in the robbery of a McDonald's restaurant on Greenwood Street early on Monday morning.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen this vehicle since Monday, or anyone who has information which could help us locate the offenders in these robberies.

If you are able to help, please call Waikato Police on 07 858 6200. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.