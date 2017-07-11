3D animation students win internships in global competition

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 16:13

After receiving 8,725 digital projects created by 2,752 students from more than 80 countries worldwide, The Rookies student winners for 2017 have been announced, with students from Media Design School’s 3D Animation (VFX) department winning a number of awards and internships.

Media Design School's Bachelor of Art and Design programme performed strongly on the 2017 draft list, with third year student film Little Big Bang nominated for the Film of the Year (Animation) and major third year productions Accidents, Blunders and Calamities and The Dragon's Scale both nominated for Film of the Year (VFX).

Accidents, Blunders and Calamities, which has already picked up a myriad of prizes at festivals around the world including Best Animated Film at the San Diego Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (2016); People’s Choice Award (Show Me Shorts 2015); and the Jury’s Choice award at the SIGGRAPH Asia Computer Animation Festival Awards, picked up the Runner-Up Film of the Year (VFX) for 2017, with Weta Digital’s Anders Langlands saying:

"My favourite film, Accidents, Blunders and Calamities, was funny, inventive and charming. All the set pieces were nicely shot, the CG creatures well-integrated and the whole thing cut together with a good flow and rhythm that kept the film moving."

Recent Bachelor of Art and Design graduates Tristan Lewis and Abby Nath also gained recognition for their exceptional talent. Lewis was one of two recipients in Oceania to be awarded an internship with Weta Digital, while Nath beat out competitors from all around the globe to be awarded the scholarship for a Graduate Certificate through Rising Sun Pictures in conjunction with the University of South Australia.

Bachelor of Art and Design programme leader Steve Dorner is delighted by the recognition that Nath, Lewis, and the third-year post-production team behind Accidents, Blunders and Calamities received at the years’ Rookies.

"Accidents, Blunders and Calamities and its director, James Cunningham, have already experienced considerable success at film festivals globally. The Rookies’ judging panel is comprised of representatives from some of the world’s top studios and to be judged Runner-Up in a competition that specifically recognises the contribution that our students have made is another great achievement,"

"Congratulations to all of our students who were recognised for their contribution to the fields of 3D Animation and Visual Effects," concludes Dorner.

To watch Accidents, Blunders and Calamities, visit: https://vimeo.com/172490277.