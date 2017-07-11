Police operation in Massey - update

|
Police have completed an operation in the West Auckland suburb of Massey, which involved the AOS as a precaution.
As a result, Police have arrested three people.
Two males, aged 39 and 48, and a female aged 40 will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow on a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Police would like to thank the community for their patience as the operation was carried out.
- Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitemata Police
