Police operation in Massey - update

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 16:15

Police have completed an operation in the West Auckland suburb of Massey, which involved the AOS as a precaution.

As a result, Police have arrested three people.

Two males, aged 39 and 48, and a female aged 40 will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow on a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Police would like to thank the community for their patience as the operation was carried out.

- Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitemata Police