Burst water main in Mt Eden

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 16:40

Police are in attendance at the site of a burst water main at the intersection of Khyber Pass Road and Mountain Road in Mt Eden.

There is a significant amount of water flowing down Khyber Pass Road towards Broadway in Newmarket which is causing disruption to traffic.

Authorities are on the scene and attempting to stem the flow.

At this police are unable to give an indication of how long it will be before the water main is fixed.

Police are urging people to avoid the area if possible.

- Please attribute Senior Sergeant Danny Meade, Auckland City Police