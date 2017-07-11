Police attending serious crash in Mt Eden

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 16:47

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Mt Eden between a car and a bus.

The crash took place shortly before 3.30pm and occurred at the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Bellevue Rd.

The driver of the car is deceased, while a child who was also in the vehicle has sustained serious injuries.

The child has been transported to hospital.

The crash has closed a section of Mt Eden Road and diversions have been put in place at Valley Rd and Onslow Rd.

The serious crash unit is attending.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

- Inspector Tony Wakelin, Auckland Police