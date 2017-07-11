Arrest made following aggravated robbery of pizza delivery worker

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 17:10

Waitemata Police have today arrested and charged a 14-year-old male with aggravated robbery following a violent assault on a pizza delivery worker on Sunday evening.

The youth will appear in the Waitakere Youth Court next Tuesday (18 July 2017).

Our enquiries are ongoing and Police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

The 47-year-old victim remains in North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

- Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant: