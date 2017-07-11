Update on serious crash in Mt Eden

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 17:25

Police remain at the scene of a fatal collision between a car and a bus at the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Bellevue Rd this afternoon.

The male driver of the car has died at the scene.

Police can now confirm that two young children have also been injured in the crash.

One is in a critical condition and the other is in a serious condition.

They have both been transported to hospital.

The young children were both passengers in the vehicle.

No one on the bus was injured in the crash.

The serious crash unit is investigating and diversions will remain in place for some time.

Police urge motorists to avoid the Mt Eden area if possible.